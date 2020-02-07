Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FTNT. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.16.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $4.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,738. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.63. Fortinet has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $121.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,465 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $255,300.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,133.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,863,000 after purchasing an additional 149,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after buying an additional 44,565 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 602,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,228,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 719.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after buying an additional 630,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 500,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,463,000 after buying an additional 61,155 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

