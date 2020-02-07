Fortuna Price Up 19.8% Over Last Week (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $330,868.00 and approximately $7,627.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Kucoin, FCoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.49 or 0.03009808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00225462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00130434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Fortuna

Fortuna launched on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota.

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDAX, TOPBTC, Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

