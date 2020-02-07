Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Holdings Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,511 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Franklin Electric worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. Franklin Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $109,751.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,486.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $61,686.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at $907,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

