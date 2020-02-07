Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BEN. Standpoint Research began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

BEN traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $25.83. 34,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,237. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 729.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

