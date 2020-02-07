Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,146. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

