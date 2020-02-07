Friendz (FDZ) Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Friendz has a market capitalization of $965,206.00 and approximately $62,230.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, Mercatox and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.48 or 0.03025265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00219801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00033570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00129881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,682,080 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Mercatox, IDEX, BitMart and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.