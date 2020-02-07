GAMB Market Capitalization Reaches $419,337.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a market capitalization of $419,337.00 and $3,677.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00039271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $574.43 or 0.05906278 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005208 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 102.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024230 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00127254 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039045 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003114 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

