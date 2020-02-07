GameCredits (GAME) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $57,810.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bittrex, Poloniex and YoBit. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $57,810.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00751082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007773 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00035986 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Crex24, Bittrex, Upbit, BitBay, HitBTC, Poloniex, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

