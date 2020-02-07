GAPS (GAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.06 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. One GAPS token can now be bought for approximately $6.21 or 0.00063557 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. GAPS has a market cap of $62.06 million and $1.06 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048407 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000748 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00093135 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,800.38 or 1.00510575 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000640 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000358 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main.

GAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

