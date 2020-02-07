GCN Coin (GCN) Achieves Market Cap of $141,526.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $51.55, $50.98 and $7.50. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $141,526.00 and $20.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00754762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000349 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000288 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $24.68, $18.94, $13.77, $24.43, $20.33, $5.60, $51.55, $33.94, $32.15, $7.50 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

