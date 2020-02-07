Gexan Hits Market Capitalization of $59,453.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Gexan has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $59,453.00 and approximately $4,004.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.89 or 0.01227180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00046691 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00023776 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00216742 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002168 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00063833 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004274 BTC.

About Gexan

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,871,592 coins and its circulating supply is 2,554,356 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

