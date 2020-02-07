Girard Partners LTD. Buys 1,754 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.17. 176,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305,023. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $239.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.37. The company has a market cap of $259.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

