Girard Partners LTD. Sells 1,190 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.14. 564,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,998,133. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.21 and its 200-day moving average is $183.17. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $138.52 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The company has a market capitalization of $399.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.04.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

