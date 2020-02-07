GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 64,447 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,467 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,740 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.95. 4,307,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,915. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.15%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

