Global Social Chain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $441,440.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $441,440.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, HADAX, OKEx and Rfinex. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 51.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, OKEx, Rfinex and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

