GoldFund Market Cap Reaches $272,045.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 88.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One GoldFund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $272,045.00 and approximately $6,993.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded up 81.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003356 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000592 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 72.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,083,351 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

