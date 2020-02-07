Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,018,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107,292 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 782,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,627 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 545,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares during the period. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Odeon Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

NYSE:GS traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.91. 86,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,812. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $180.73 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.