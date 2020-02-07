GoldMint (MNTP) Price Tops $0.11

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. GoldMint has a market cap of $208,434.00 and $431.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001118 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, YoBit and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.03 or 0.03020994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00217689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00127088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.