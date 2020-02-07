GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.65%. The business had revenue of $414.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE EAF traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,418,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,375. GrafTech International has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Several research firms have commented on EAF. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $396,835,158.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

