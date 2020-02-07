Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 2.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Graham by 1.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

GHC stock opened at $550.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $613.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $656.47. Graham Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $538.02 and a 52 week high of $756.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

Several analysts recently commented on GHC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.