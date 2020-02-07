Graviocoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $869.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $505,667.00 and $869.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.49 or 0.03009808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00225462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00130434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,259,188,712 coins and its circulating supply is 1,057,393,712 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

