Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

GNLN stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.50. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.58). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 60.54% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $44.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio purchased 56,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $204,641.25. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $405,000.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Greenlane in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 329.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 295,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 226,584 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Greenlane in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Greenlane in the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

