GreenMed 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One GreenMed token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. In the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the US dollar. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.84 or 0.03014727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00225807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00033416 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00130473 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

