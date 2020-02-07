Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) PT Raised to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 price target on Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

Shares of GPI traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.81. 1,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $55.97 and a 1 year high of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.18.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,514,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $3,108,900.00. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillcrest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at $5,395,000. Capstone Asset Management Company lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFS Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. TFS Capital LLC now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,574 shares in the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

