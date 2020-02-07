Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) posted its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 57.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

