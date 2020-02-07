Happycoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $296,616.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.01199599 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018125 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004317 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

