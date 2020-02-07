Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,708 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.08% of Hasbro worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.95. 12,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.87 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.