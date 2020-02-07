Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 280.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.13. 14,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,152. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.87 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

