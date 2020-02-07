HashCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $804.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $788,688.00 and $804.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.53 or 0.05886670 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005213 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 100.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024181 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00126557 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00038335 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003032 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

