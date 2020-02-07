HBZ coin (HBZ) Trading 6.3% Higher This Week

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. HBZ coin has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $33,625.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One HBZ coin token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bitlish, Mercatox and Exmo.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ coin (HBZ) is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bitlish, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

