Head-To-Head Analysis: Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) versus Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Protagonist Therapeutics and Seres Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics N/A -74.86% -51.22% Seres Therapeutics -194.04% N/A -57.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.0% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Protagonist Therapeutics and Seres Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics $30.92 million 7.22 -$38.92 million ($1.74) -4.72 Seres Therapeutics $28.27 million 8.72 -$98.94 million ($2.43) -1.45

Protagonist Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Seres Therapeutics. Protagonist Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seres Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Protagonist Therapeutics and Seres Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Seres Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 161.88%. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.68%. Given Protagonist Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Protagonist Therapeutics is more favorable than Seres Therapeutics.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics beats Seres Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD. It is also involved in researching oral and injectable peptide-based product candidates for a range of conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI). It is also developing SER-287 that is in Phase IIb study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-401, which is in Phase Ib study in metastatic melanoma to augment the efficacy of anti-PD-1 immunotherapy. In addition, the company engages in the development of SER-301, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-109, a donor-derived purified bacterial spore-based microbiome therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial to correct dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome in the setting of recurrent CDI. Further, it is developing SER-262, a multi-strain Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study for CDI antibiotic treatment; and SER-155, a microbiome therapeutic candidate to correct dysbiosis in patients following allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell or solid organ transplants. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Nestec Ltd. and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, as well as collaboration with AstraZeneca. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.