Helium (HLM) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Helium has a market cap of $176,249.00 and $17.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helium has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008779 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011741 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001499 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,784,990 coins and its circulating supply is 12,436,610 coins. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

