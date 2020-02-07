Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Hess by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hess by 10.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 21,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $1,223,623.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,439,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,733 shares of company stock worth $23,086,899 over the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HES stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.45. 2,966,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,876. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.25.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

