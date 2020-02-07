Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Home Depot worth $128,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

HD stock opened at $238.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.37. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $239.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.