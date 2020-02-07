Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.4% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 9,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $238.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $239.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.93 and a 200 day moving average of $224.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.