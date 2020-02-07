Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.76 or 0.00110347 BTC on exchanges including Binance, BiteBTC, OKEx and Upbit. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $90.09 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00699138 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00117183 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002695 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002363 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,371,500 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Binance, BiteBTC, OKEx, DragonEX, Upbit, Cryptopia, Graviex and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.