H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HR.UN shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$21.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a PE ratio of 25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$23.66.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

