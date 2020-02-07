HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Up 24% This Week

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and HitBTC. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $30,116.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.01199599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048407 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018125 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00220390 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006657 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002143 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00063557 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004383 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, C-Patex, Fatbtc, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.