Hydro Tops One Day Volume of $1.40 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. Hydro has a total market cap of $7.77 million and $1.40 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hydro has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, DEx.top, Mercatox and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hydro alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00039570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $577.57 or 0.05911076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005215 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 108.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024320 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00127215 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038715 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitMart, DEx.top, CoinEx, IDEX, Mercatox, Bittrex, Upbit, Fatbtc and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.