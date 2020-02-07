IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

IAC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $3.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.67. 991,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,031. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.00 and its 200 day moving average is $238.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $201.50 and a 12 month high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

