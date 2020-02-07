IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from to in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IAC. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Shares of IAC traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.67. 989,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $201.50 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.11.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.62%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

