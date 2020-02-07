Iconiq Lab Token Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. Iconiq Lab Token has a total market capitalization of $668,964.00 and $118.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconiq Lab Token token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.84 or 0.03014727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00225807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00033416 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00130473 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com. Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

