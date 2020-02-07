IDEX Membership Trading Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for $119.93 or 0.01225691 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $239,859.00 and $436.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $573.56 or 0.05871102 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024911 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00129729 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00038219 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003098 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

