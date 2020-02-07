IGM Financial (IGM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.81 per share for the quarter.

Shares of IGM opened at C$39.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.53. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.73 and a 12-month high of C$40.37.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

