Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 152.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,180 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,362 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,487 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.13.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $4.63 on Friday, reaching $296.60. 157,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.30 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.87 and a 200-day moving average of $306.03.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

