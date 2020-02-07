ImmunoGen (IMGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect ImmunoGen to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $752.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.57.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.