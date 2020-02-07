ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 86,940 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.85% of ImmunoGen worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

IMGN stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.72. 43,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $717.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.57. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $6.13.

ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

