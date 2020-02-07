indaHash (IDH) Hits Market Cap of $1.69 Million

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. One indaHash token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Exrates, IDEX and Tidex. In the last seven days, indaHash has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. indaHash has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $361.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

indaHash Profile

indaHash’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Livecoin, HitBTC, Exrates, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

