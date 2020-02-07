Insider Buying: Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) Insider Acquires 158 Shares of Stock

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) insider Nick Wrighton purchased 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £150.10 ($197.45).

On Monday, January 6th, Nick Wrighton acquired 142 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £149.10 ($196.13).

Shares of GOCO traded down GBX 2.14 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 91.76 ($1.21). 415,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.26 million and a PE ratio of 19.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 92.33. Gocompare.Com Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61.40 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42).

GOCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 121.50 ($1.60).

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

