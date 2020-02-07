Insider Buying: Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Director Didier Hirsch acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00.

Shares of Knowles stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,954. Knowles Corp has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $22.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on Knowles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 911,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 679,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,134,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its position in Knowles by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 438,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 52,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

